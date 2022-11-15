Industrial production in EU and euro zone pick up in September 2022

Share:







Source: Photo by Chris LeBoutillier on Unsplash

Industrial production accelerated in the EU and the euro zone in September 2022, growing by 5.7 percent 3.8 percent respectively, state agency Hina said on Tuesday, citing publicly available report released by Eurostat.

In September 2022 EU’s total industrial production increased by 5.7 percent year-on-year, accelerating from a 3.8 percent increase in August, while industrial production in the euro zone rose by 4.9 percent after a 2.8 percent growth in August.

Production of capital goods increased the most, by 14.3 percent in the EU and by 13.5 percent in the euro zone, and production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 8.4 percent in the EU and by 5.7 percent in the euro zone.

Production of energy fell the most in both regions, by 2.8 percent in the EU and by 3.0 percent year-on-year in the euro zone.

The highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (+31.0 percent), Denmark (+19.0 percent) and Malta (+14.2 percent), while the largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-7.5 percent), Latvia (-3.7 percent) and Slovakia (-1.9 percent).

In Croatia, industrial production in September grew by 2.2 percent, following a 0.7 percent rise in August.