Inflation in November at 4.7%, lowest level in last two years

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The annual inflation rate in November stood at 4.7%, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, confirming its flash estimate.

This is the lowest inflation rate in over two years.

The prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the consumer price index, in November 2023 compared to November 2022 are higher by 4.7% on average, while compared to October they are on average lower by 0.1%

According to the main components of the index, the prices of Food, beverages and tobacco grew on the year by 7.4%, the prices of Services by 6.9%, and the prices of Non-food industrial goods without energy by 4.8%.

Energy prices dropped by 3.4% year on year.

Month on month, the prices of Non-food industrial goods without energy grew by 0.2%, as did the prices of Food, beverages and tobacco.

The prices of services remained unchanged while energy prices dropped by 1.7%.

Inflation measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices in November 2023 compared to November 2022 was 5.5% and compared to October, prices were lower by 0.4%.