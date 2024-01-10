Initiative for a Free Palestine to hold rally in Zagreb on Saturday

Podijeli :

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

The Initiative for a Free Palestine on Wednesday stated that it would hold a protest walk in the centre of Zagreb on Saturday to demand an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest action is scheduled for 1730 hours on 13 January in downtown Zagreb.

The initiative said in a press release that it would hold “a loud march” through Zagreb and that it would continue to speak about Palestine and point out that “the Israeli regime has been perpetrating genocide and violence in the Gaza Strip and other occupied areas” for three months.

The initiative also demands that the Croatian government recognises Palestine following the recent example of Spain, Ireland and Slovenia.

Over 130 countries worldwide have so far recognised the State of Palestine. Those that have not yet done so are the USA, a majority of European countries, including Croatia, said the initiative, which also demands the release of the remaining 129 Israeli hostages in Gaza and “at least 10,000 Palestinians and Israelis, who oppose apartheid, war and genocide and who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned by Israel.”