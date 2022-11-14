Interior Minister: Croatia has to invest in protection against climate change

Share:







Source: Pete Linforth/ Pixabay/Ilustracija

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Monday that when it came to protecting lives and assets, Croatia, like other states, would have to raise the level of readiness and forecasts as well as invest in prevention and prepare the population for the consequences of climate change.

“Climate change has gained momentum when it comes to both dynamic and intensity,” he said at a conference on fire defence and prevention, organised by Jutarnji List daily and aimed at analysing everything done in fire prevention this year.

Bozinovic said the disaster risk management strategy the government adopted a month ago was aimed at improving climate disaster prevention.

The aims are to reduce the biggest risks and to increase the response capacity, he said, underlining the need to involve experts and scientists in prevention.

Bozinovic said the implementation of the strategy until 2030 cost HRK 13 billion and that emphasis was on absorbing EU funds.

A public procurement procedure worth HRK 63 million is underway for 17 trucks, five vessels and protective gear for firefighters, and two out of five multipurpose helicopters are being procured for civil protection, for which HRK 273 million has been earmarked, including 85% from the EU, Bozinovic said.

Croatia, Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and Greece are negotiating with the European Commission as part of the rescEU programme for the signing of a contract with the Canadian De Havilland company for the manufacture of 12 Canadairs, of which Croatia will receive two, the minister said.

“The price is between 50 and 52 million dollars per aircraft and we will sign the contracts by year’s end,” he said. “Delivery deadlines are still being negotiated.”

Bozinovic said this year’s fire season had been difficult and commended the firefighters for managing to contain the fires and prevent disasters.

National fire chief Slavko Tucakovic, too, said the fire season had been very difficult and demanding this year and that it lasted longer than in the past.

The time between a fire being reported and put out has been reduced from 3.23 hours to 2.53 hours, which speaks to the impact of investing in firefighting, he added.

Tucakovic underlined the need to continue to strengthen prevention and personnel as well as to set up surveillance cameras and improve interdepartmental cooperation.