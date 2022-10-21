Interior minister: Croatia is helping and will help Ukraine for our own sake

Share:







Source: N1

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said that Croatia is assisting Ukraine and will continue to do so "for its own sake," referring to a statement by President Zoran Milanovic that he would not allow the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia.

“Sometimes it seems to me that we have forgotten what the war was like in our country three decades ago and how important the support of the international community and any sign of sympathy was to us. We should not forget that. In addition, we joined the EU and NATO in order to stand together with those who are ready to defend the same values,” Bozinovic said on Friday.

He added that Croatia is a democratic state that joined forces with European and transatlantic democracies “in order to protect our way of life.”

“Democratic states helped Croatia when it was faced with aggression because they did not want to allow a dictator at the helm of the Great Serbian project, Slobodan Milosevic, to succeed.” he said.

Bozinovic noted that Croatia’s participation in NATO and the EU does not favour war, and that that is an incorrect theory.

“Croatia is assisting and will continue to assist Ukraine, for which we have a lot of understanding, not only for Ukraine’s sake but also for our own sake too. If Ukraine gives in, the only question remaining is who is next,” Bozinovic concluded.