Interior Minister: EU must find ways to cope with migratory pressures

Podijeli :

N1

The European Union must find ways to protect its interests and define clear rules and regulations for arrivals from third countries, which is why it is necessary to improve cooperation in readmission of irregular migrants, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said in Brussels on Thursday.

Bozinovic arrived in Brussels for a meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.

The EU ministers are expected to discuss “the internal and external dimensions of asylum and migration, following the European Council of 9 February. This will include, in particular, the implementation of the Dublin roadmap and the effective EU engagement at the external borders, including on the matter of operations by private entities,” the EU reported.

Under the ‘Schengen Council’, home affairs ministers will discuss the future of visa policy.

Bozinovic said that cooperation in readmission of irregular migrants should be part of regular procedures.

“Ministers will also exchange views on the implementation of interoperability, in particular as regards the start of operation of the Entry/Exit System. They will take note of the entry into operation of the enhanced Schengen Information System (SIS), which is expected to go live on 7 March,” said the EU on its website.