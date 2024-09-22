Interior minister says prevention is key to countering violence against women

Podijeli :

Josip Mikacic/PIXSELL

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Sunday that prevention is crucial in efforts to fight violence against women, adding that the statistics concerning domestic violence in the first eight months of 2024 are worrisome.

“When the police get involved (in addressing violence), we react in a decisive manner, we protect victims and bring perpetrators to justice. However, it means most frequently that we step in to deal with the consequences of crimes committed. The actual solution lies in prevention of violence before it occurs,” Bozinovic wrote on Facebook on the occasion of National Day for combating violence against women, observed on Sunday.

Prevention and education crucial

The Interior Ministry is committed on strengthening its capacities through education and implementation of prevention programmes and campaigns and takes part actively in initiatives that analyse the worst cases of violence against women.

Real progress can be achieved only by concerted actions of relevant institutions, associations and each individual, he added in his comment on building a society with zero tolerance to any form of violent behaviour.