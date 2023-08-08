Interior Ministry: We gave Greek police information on hooligans on August 4

Podijeli :

MUP/Ilustracija

After the incidents caused by Croatian fans in Athens in which one Greek young man was killed, the Interior Ministry reported on Tuesday that information of security interest about the fans was delivered to the Greek police on August 4, as well as to the police of the countries on the travel route.

On August 4, 2023, the Croatian police submitted all collected security-interesting information about fans who could go to Greece through the international channels of Europol and Interpol to the Greek police, but also to the police of other countries that are on the travel route – Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia and Kosovo, the Croatian Ministry of the Interior said.

They add that security information of this type is also exchanged with countries on the expected route of travel, and the police of each country separately assesses how they will act in relation to the information provided to them.

As part of international communication, the Montenegrin police informed the police of the countries on the further route that on August 7, between 3 and 6 a.m., at the exit from Montenegro to Albania, they detected 120 Croatian citizens in 21 vehicles.

At the moment, we do not have any feedback from the Greek police about the treatment of Croatian citizens, and information is being collected in order to determine all the circumstances, according to the Croatian ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Croatian government condemned in the strongest terms the fan riots, violence and hooliganism ahead of the match between Dinamo Zagreb and the Greek champion AEK, expressing its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased young man.

By the decision of UEFA, the match of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League was postponed due to riots in the capital of Greece, in which one person was killed, eight were injured, and 98 were arrested.

A Greek fan was stabbed in a conflict between Greek and Croatian fans, after which he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The government also announced that the Croatian embassy in Athens is in constant contact with the Greek authorities regarding the 80 detained Croatian citizens.

On Tuesday, Croatian champion Dinamo condemned the riots in Athens , stating that such events are not in line with the values ​​and ethics they promote.