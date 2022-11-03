Interliber book fair to take place on 8-13 November

Share:







Source: Zagrebački velesajam

The Interliber international book fair takes place at the Zagreb Fair Centre from 8 to 13 November, featuring 296 exhibitors from 15 countries.

This year the focus of the fair’s Premium program will be on Ukraine and Serbia.

“Interliber is the central venue for the promotion of books, writers, reading, knowledge and science, bringing together the most important book publishers and book sellers. Over the years it has become one of the strongest and leading book shows in Croatia, with a clear mission of promoting the culture of reading,” Zagreb Fair director Renata Susa told a news conference on Thursday.

In addition to publications and authors from Croatia, the fair will feature exhibitors from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Given that 2022 is the European Year of Youth, a special program has been prepared for young people, including book launches, graffiti workshops, a music program, game shows and different awareness programs, Interliber manager Dina Grozdanovic-Postolka said.

This year the fair is taking place in four pavilions – 5, 6, 7 and 7a.