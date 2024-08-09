Invasive lionfish sighted in Mljet National Park: A growing threat to the biodiversity of the Adriatic Sea

Podijeli :

Foto: prof. dr. sc. Petar Kružić

The lionfish, also known as the devil firefish, has been discovered in the Mljet National Park. The lionfish, with the scientific name Pterois miles, continues to spread throughout the Adriatic and has already been discovered on the Montenegrin coast, in Cavtat and on the central Dalmatian islands of Vis, Korcula and Lastovo.

This invasive fish species with its poisonous spines poses a danger, especially when fishing. The venom is thermolabile, which means it can be neutralised by heat. If you are stung, it is therefore important to immerse the affected area in hot water at a temperature of 40-45°C immediately.

A lionfish was observed in Vranji Skoj at a depth of 12 metres at a water temperature of 24°C. The spotted specimen was 16 cm long, indicating that it was a juvenile, and was photographed by marine biologist Prof Dr Petar Kruzic, a professor at the Faculty of Natural Sciences:

“This fish only poses a danger to humans if we come into contact with it, i.e. if we are stung by its spines. At the moment, we cannot say that its presence poses a great danger to humans, as there are not many specimens. The bigger problem is the underwater ecosystem and biodiversity of the Adriatic Sea, because the lionfish is quite voracious and poses the biggest threat to our native small species such as gobies and blennies.

Fortunately, there are many of them in the Adriatic, but it is still a serious threat when invasive species like these appear. The lionfish has definitely colonised the underwater world of the southern Adriatic and has been present here for several years. It will certainly be a species that will be included in the list of Adriatic species and fish,” emphasises Kruzic.

The appearance of this species in the Adriatic is further proof of how our sea is changing and serves as a vivid reminder of what climate change could bring in the near future.

Its natural predators include octopus and grouper, so protecting them is one of the measures to control its spread. The lionfish can also be caught and eaten. The good news is that it is edible. So it can be used as food, but with care when catching and cleaning it.

Without a doubt, the lionfish is just one of the harbingers of a new reality for the Adriatic.