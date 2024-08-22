Investigation into triple murder in Sanski Most underway, perpetrator stable in hospital

Podijeli :

The man who murdered three members of staff at a grammar school in Sanski Most on Wednesday tried to kill himself. However, he survived the suicide attempt and is now being treated in a hospital in Banja Luka, where his condition is stable. An investigation into the crime is underway.

The man is no longer in a life-threatening condition, but the situation may change, said a doctor at the hospital where the man is being treated for his chest wounds.

The police did not confirm the identity of the man who committed the triple murder in Sanski Most, nor did they provide further details on the motive for this crime.

Local media and eyewitnesses have reported that the triple murder was committed by Mehmed Vukalic, who had been suspended as a caretaker at the school.

During his shooting spree, Vukalic killed the school headmaster Nijaz Halilovic, the secretary Nisveta Kljunic and the English teacher Gordana Midzan.

Some members of the school staff have told local media that Vukalic blamed them for his suspension.

The Una-Sana cantonal prosecutor’s office said it would wait until the murderer’s condition improves before questioning him.