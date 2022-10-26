Investigators suspect former mayor and HDZ party MP for embezzling €56,400

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Croatia's Uskok anti-corruption investigators launched an investigation into former MP Vinko Zulim (HDZ) who also served as mayor of a tiny coastal municipality, and who is suspected of defrauding the municipality's budget of more than 425,000 kuna (€56,400).

Zulim served in Parliament from July 2020 to January 2022 as member of the ruling HDZ party. He was also a longtime mayor of Seget Donji, a small municipality near the town of Trogir on the Adriatic coast, from 1993 to 2021.

Zulim is accused for using public funding to pay for food and drinks for private events.

“Without disclosing his identity, Uskok said that from December 2016 to December 2018, Zulim, in his capacity as mayor of Seget Donji and with authority to control the municipal budget, gave instructions for the municipality to issue order forms for food and drinks consumed at private gatherings at different catering establishments even though there were no grounds for the town to order those services and pay for them,” state news agency Hina reported, without clarifying how they confirmed the suspect’s identity.

Uskok investigators said that the suspect justified this spending by making false claims about the purpose of these events, alleging that they were attended by members of various state commissions and associations, and state officials. According investigators, these events were attended by local councilors only, who were all also members of HDZ, the ruling party in town, and by municipal employees.

Investigators believe that Zulim also ordered to have the town use public funds to pay for parties celebrating HDZ election victories.

According to local media, Zulim was arrested on Tuesday. The decision on whether he will remain in custody will be made on Wednesday.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)