Istria’s Boskarin cattle beef granted EU’s protected designation of origin

Source: N1

Beef made out of the Boskarin cattle, indigenous to Istria, has been included in the EU registry of protected designations of origin, upon joint proposal by Croatia and Slovenia.

It is the third food product protected jointly by Croatia and Slovenia. Products registered under the protected designation of origin are strongly linked with the place of production. They can be farming products or wines whose production must entirely take place in a specific geographical area.

The meat of the Boskarin cattle is obtained from the indigenous Istrian cattle breed bred in the Istrian peninsula, within the administrative borders of Croatia’s Istria County and parts of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, and also in the Slovenian part of Istria.