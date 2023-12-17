Ivan Klasnic Croatia’s ambassador at Euro 2024

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Ivan Klasnic, a retired Croatian footballer who played for the national team, will take on the role of ambassador of the Croatian national team at the upcoming Euro championships in Germany, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has stated on its website.

Klasnic, who played 41 times and scored 12 goals for Croatia, accepted the invitation, HNS said.

One of Klasnic’s most memorable goals is the one against Turkey in extra time of the Euro 2008 quarter-final, a competition he arrived at after a kidney transplant.

As a player, Klasnic left a deep mark in Germany, where he started his career in St. Pauli, which he helped to gain promotion to the first division of the Bundesliga in 2001. He then moved to Werder Bremen where he was one of the key players in Werder’s 2003/04 double crown campaign, scoring 13 goals. He completed his club career in Nantes, Bolton and Mainz.