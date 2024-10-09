Jadrolinija CEO faces possible legal action over Lastovo ferry tragedy

Podijeli :

Bojan Bajgorić Šantić/Ilustracija

In August, a three-member team from the Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure conducted an administrative investigation and prepared a draft final report on the fatal Lastovo ferry accident.

The draft investigates possible liability and possible charges against the CEO of Jadrolinija, David Sopta.

Safety management system was not established?

The authenticity of the draft, which has appeared in the media, has not been confirmed by the ministry.

The draft report states that it has been established that the CEO of Jadrolinija has not established a safety management system (ISM) as required and bears full responsibility for this system. It is therefore proposed to initiate administrative offence proceedings against him.

The draft emphasises that the responsibility of lower management can only be “partially” taken into account”, while at the same time stressing that “the CEO bears full responsibility for the system and the mistakes of another do not relieve him of this responsibility.”

Jadrolinija: No official draft report received so far

Jadrolinija responded that they are currently not in possession of any official findings, documents or drafts of the report in question.

The accident on the Jadrolinija ferry Lastovo occurred on 11 August in Mali Losinj, when three crew members died and one was seriously injured when the ship’s ramp collapsed. Following the tragic incident, Jadrolinija’s management dismissed the Executive Director of Technical and Operational Affairs, citing “command responsibility” for the incident.

The Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure is conducting an independent investigation into the accident. The public will be informed of the results as soon as the investigation is completed, the ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon.