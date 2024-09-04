Jadrolinija technical director fired over recent incidents

Podijeli :

N1/Zoran Pehar

The management of Jadrolinija has fired the executive director of technical and operational affairs following recent events for which he was responsible on command responsibility, the Rijeka-based Jadrolinija, the national passenger shipping company, told Hina on Wednesday.

The investigation into the serious accident on the Lastovo ferry is still ongoing, and responsibility is being determined, it said, adding that the circumstances of the Mljet ferry’s ramp collapse a few days ago in Supetar on the island of Brac are also being investigated.

In the serious accident that occurred at the beginning of August on the pier in Mali Losinj, a multi-tonne ramp of the Jadrolinija ship Lastovo fell on sailors, killing three and seriously injuring one.

On Saturday evening, the Mljet ferry’s ramp fell while docking at the Supetar pier, after which all vehicles and passengers were disembarked via another ramp.

The company reiterated that it carries out its responsible tasks daily and once again appealed for the situation not to be politicised.

All Jadrolinija ships have all the necessary certificates, are technically sound, and their maintenance is carried out according to the annual plan, the company said.

The system is managed responsibly, and all safety management procedures are followed in collaboration with institutions overseeing coastal line traffic, as well as with the ship commanders and crew with whom the management is in regular contact, it added.