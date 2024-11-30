Jandrokovic: Claims about Croatia becoming a hot spot for migrants malicious

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Friday dismissed as malicious claims that Croatia would become a hot spot for migrants following reports that Germany has intensified deportations of asylum seekers who entered the country via another EU member state.

Speaking in a programme on Radio-Television Herceg-Bosna in Mostar, Jandrokovic explained that Croatia has obligations regarding asylum seekers but rejected claims that the country would become a major destination for migrants.

“These are very malicious interpretations by those who, during the presidential campaign, are trying to score political points,” Jandrokovic said in response to statements made by presidential candidate Miro Bulj.

“We have certain obligations, but the notion that we will become a hot spot or that there will be a large number of these people here – that will certainly not happen,” Jandrokovic added.

Germany is returning asylum seekers in accordance with the Dublin Regulation, which states that refugees must submit their asylum applications in the EU member state they first entered.

Southern Gas Interconnection: Issues cannot be resolved hastily

In response to criticisms from the U.S. administration, Jandrokovic strongly defended HDZ BiH leader Dragan Covic and the interests of BiH Croats regarding their insistence on having a role in the construction and management of a gas pipeline connecting Bosnia and Herzegovina with Croatia.

“We cannot disregard the interests of Croats living in that part of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Jandrokovic said, adding that the demands of BiH Croats are legitimate.

“I believe issues cannot be resolved hastily. It is necessary to consider the interests of all three parties, especially the interests of the Croatian people, as the Southern Interconnection passes through their territory in both Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he stressed.

Jandrokovic expressed confidence that discussions with the U.S. administration could lead to a solution where everyone involved in “this project is satisfied”.

Covic insists on the establishment of a new company, Southern Gas Interconnection, based in Mostar, which would build and manage the pipeline connecting Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia’s gas network and LNG terminal.

This has been strongly opposed by U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Michael Murphy, who insists that the job should be handled by BH Gas, the gas operator based in Sarajevo. Murphy has accused Covic of supporting Russian interests by insisting on a new company.

Currently, Bosnia and Herzegovina receives gas supplies exclusively via the Turkish Stream pipeline, which delivers gas from Russia’s Gazprom. BH Gas, based in Sarajevo, acts as the intermediary for gas supply to BiH’s Federation entity.