KFOR Commander: Situation in Kosovo calm but extremely fragile

Source: STRINGER/AFP

KFOR Commander Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia said the current overall situation in Kosovo is generally calm but extremely fragile, volatile and unpredictable due to several unresolved and sometimes converging issues.

Ristuccia told a recent meeting of NATO Chiefs of Defense that KFOR continues to daily and impartially implement its UN mandate to maintain security and freedom of movement and stands ready to intervene if necessary.

KFOR continues to create conditions for the EU-facilitated dialogue to consolidate and move forward, the NATO-led mission posted on Twitter.

The KFOR Commander thanked NATO members and its allies and partners for their contributions and support to KFOR and updated them on its activities, said KFOR.