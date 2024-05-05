Kliofest History Festival to take place in Zagreb on 7-10 May

Podijeli :

The Kliofest History Festival will take place in Zagreb from 7 to 10 May, featuring history books, films and round table discussions, the organiser has announced.

The round table discussions will be dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the death of Marko Marulic, the father of Croatian literature, the 150th anniversary of the operation of the modern University of Zagreb, the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Constitution of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, and World War I.

The festival will showcase books by Croatian history and archival institutions, including the Croatian Institute of History and the Croatian State Archives. The University of Rijeka’s Centre for Holocaust and Genocide Research in Southeast Europe will be presented.

The festival will also be attended by historians from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia, who will present their works.