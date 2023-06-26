Kosovo policemen arrested by Serbia released pending trial

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The Higher Court in Kraljevo said that it has confirmed the indictment against the three Kosovo police officers arrested on June 14 more than a kilometer inside Serbian territory, and adopted a decision on releasing them from custody.

The Court said that, following the preliminary proceedings and the issuing of the indictment by the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kraljevo against suspects B.S., R.Z. and S.M. for one crime each of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials under Article 348 of the Criminal Code, the Higher Court in Kraljevo confirmed the indictment and adopted a decision on releasing the defendants from custody.

The Kosovo government believes that the police officers were kidnapped by the Serbian authorities in Kosovo’s territory, while the Serbian authorities say they were arrested in the territory of central Serbia.

The Serbian Internal Affairs Ministry said that the three members of the so-called Kosovo police were detained inside the administrative belt on Serbia’s side of the boundary line, deep inside the territory of central Serbia.

At a special media conference the Ministry said the officers were arrested “in full combat gear.”

The international community has repeatedly called for the release of the three police officers.