Krizevci prepare for construction of intermodal railway terminal

The City of Krizevci invites entrepreneurs to participate in a survey about the establishment of an intermodal terminal, the city administration reported.

Intermodal transport enables an 80% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional transport methods, the city administration said.

At the entrance to Krizevci, the construction of a terminal for intermodal transport is planned, which will provide entrepreneurs with significant advantages in terms of economic efficiency, sustainability, and reliability in the transport of goods. To prepare the study for the intermodal terminal, a survey on the specific needs of entrepreneurs has been launched, which interested parties can access via the website www.krizevci.hr. Intermodal transport.

Krizevci is a serious contender for the construction of such a terminal, but as Mayor Mario Rajn explained to Hina, the project cannot start until the Turkish company Cengiz completes the construction of the second and the renovation of the existing railway track between Krizevci and Koprivnica. However, they are doing everything to be ready for the city under Kalnik to begin the construction of the Intermodal Terminal one day.

Krizevci’s main competitor in this project is Zagreb.

The most widespread intermodal transport technology is container transport. It not only reduces costs but also minimizes the environmental impact, with potential CO₂ savings of up to 80% compared to conventional truck transport solutions.

Experts say that intermodal transport is favorable for long-distance routes exceeding a thousand kilometers, offering competitive transit times and stable prices over longer periods.

Supported by a strong network of European railway hubs and seamless door-to-door connectivity, intermodal logistics ensures reliability and efficiency across different geographical areas.

Given the projected shortage of 745,000 truck drivers in Europe by 2028, intermodal logistics represents a sustainable solution to reduce pressure on traditional road freight.

By using railways for the main transit, companies can reduce their dependence on congested road networks while efficiently meeting the growing demands in transport.