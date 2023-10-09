Krsko nuclear power plant finds micro-location of leak, needs a few weeks to fix it

Podijeli :

Goran Rovan/F.A. BOBO

The Krsko nuclear power plant has detected a micro-location of the leak, and fixing this deviation will take a few weeks, the plant co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia reported on Monday.

“Setting parameters for the so-called cold shutdown of the Krsko Nuclear Power Plant during the weekend allowed the teams of the plant (NEK) to determine the micro-location of the leak, which is on the connection system of the primary circuit,” reads a press release issued today.

“A cause analysis and the preparation of an action plan to eliminate the deviation will follow. All this will require more time, probably several weeks; however, it is currently too early to assess the forecast for the power plant’s return to operation.

“NEK is constantly in contact with domestic and international institutions and companies to ensure support for the plant’s reconnection to the grid as soon as possible,” reads the press release.

“A cold shutdown of the power plant means that in addition to the power plant not producing electrical energy, the temperature and pressure in the primary circuit are significantly reduced, providing conditions for safe work.”

“Nuclear safety has been guaranteed from the first indication of a leak. All decisions are and will be based on the principle of conservatism and a high safety culture which ensures the safety of employees, residents, and the environment.

Last Thursday, the company reported that “the operations crew detected a leak in the primary circuit inside the containment, which was otherwise below the value set as the limit by the Technical Specifications.”

On Thursday evening, “the crew started a controlled gradual reduction of power and on Friday morning the power plant was disconnected from the grid and in the so-called hot standby.”

“After the inspection, it was found that for accurate locating of the leak, considering the provision of safe working conditions, further cooling of the power plant is necessary up to the so-called cold shutdown.”

The company will continue to update the general public on all further steps on its website.