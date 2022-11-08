Krsko nuclear power plant reconnected to grid after overhaul

Share:







Source: N1

The Krsko Nuclear Power Plant (NEK), based in the Slovenian town of Krsko and co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia, was reconnected to the power grid on Monday evening after undergoing a regular overhaul that lasted slightly more than a month.

The nuclear power plant said in a statement on Tuesday that during the regular overhaul, 56 of a total of 121 fuel elements were replaced and that the new core of the reactor would secure a source of energy for the next year and a half.

During the overhaul, the standard procedure of maintenance and testing of mechanical, electrical and measuring and control equipment and more than 100 supervisory tests were carried out.

The results confirm that the system, its structures and components are in impeccable condition, the power plant said.

It noted that 14 technological modifications were made to secure reliable long-term operation and increase the plant’s capacity by 90 gigawatt-hours.

The new operating cycle will last until spring 2024, the power plant said.

In its previous cycle, which ended with the latest overhaul on 1 October, NEK proved its exceptional reliability, operating continually for 513 days and providing stable supplies to Slovenia and Croatia, said the plant, owned by Slovenia’s GEN Energija and Croatia’s HEP power supplier.

The nuclear power station, located on the left bank of the Sava River ten kilometres off the Croatia-Slovenia border, has been in operation for nearly 40 years.