Local elections postponed in areas most affected by severe floods in BiH

Podijeli :

F.Z. / N1

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to postpone the local elections in four municipalities that were strongly affected by floods and landslides that struck parts of the country on Friday morning.

Local elections are taking place across the country on Sunday, except in Jablanica, Konjic, Kiseljak and Kresevo ​​and at three polling stations in Fojnica – Gojevici, Dusina and Bakovici.

The CEC said it will decide on a new date for the elections in these areas when the conditions for holding them are met within the next month.

“We will decide on everything based on communication with civil protection and municipal election commissions”, said the head of the CEC, Irena Hadziabdic.