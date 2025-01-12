Man dies at Rijeka polling station after voting

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

An elderly man passed away on Sunday at a polling station in Rijeka during the second round of the presidential election, the State Electoral Commission (DIP) said, noting that the polling station was temporarily closed.

The man passed away after casting his vote, said DIP spokesperson Slaven Hojski.

The polling station was briefly closed to allow the appropriate authorities to remove the body, after which voting resumed.

The DIP said everyone present at the polling station at 7 PM, when polling officially closes, would still be allowed to vote.

Observers of Croatian elections cannot recall an incident where a voter-passed away at a polling station.