Man lights himself on fire on St Mark’s Square in Zagreb, he is in a very serious condition

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Police were notified at 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday that a man had set himself on fire on St Mark's Square in the centre of Zagreb, where the government and parliament buildings are located.

A fire brigade unit and an ambulance were sent to the scene and an on-site investigation is underway.

The condition of the man who set himself on fire in front of the government and parliament buildings on Tuesday morning and was hospitalised is very serious and he is being treated in intensive care, said the director of the Hospital of the Sisters of Mercy in Zagreb, Davor Vagic.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also came to St Mark’s Square. Finance Minister Marko Primorac was also present.

“A tragedy. A catastrophe, I do not know what to say,” said the minister.

Further information on the condition of the man, who was admitted to the Clinical Hospital for Traumatology in Zagreb, will be announced by doctors at a press conference scheduled for noon.