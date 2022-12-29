Merdare crossing on the Kosovo-Serbia border reopens

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Merdare administrative border crossing between Serbia proper and Kosovo, which was closed by the Kosovo Police due to a blockage on the Serbian side, has been reopened, said the Kosovo Police, reported the KoSSev portal.

The road leading to this checkpoint from the Serbian municipality of Kursumlija was blocked two nights ago by a group of Serbs, said KoSSev.

“The pro-regime media reported that the assembled people decided to take this step in order to ‘support the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija’ who have been protesting at the barricades,” said the portal.

The Kosovo Police then officially closed the Merdare border checkpoint and advised travelers to use other border points.

Following the removal of the barricades on the Serbian side, the road leading to the Merdare checkpoint was cleared for traffic.

“We inform the citizens and compatriots now that the Border Crossing point Merdare has been released for traffic and has returned to full normality,” said the Kosovo Police on Thursday.