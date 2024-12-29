Milanovic wins nationwide, Primorac only wins abroad

Podijeli :

With around 90% of polling stations processed so far, the incumbent president Zoran Milanovic received the most votes in all Croatian counties, with the greatest support in Istria and Medjimurje, while the HDZ party and its partners candidate Dragan Primorac only won abroad.

The preliminary results of the State Electoral Commission (DIP) show that the candidate of the SDP party and its partners, Zoran Milanovic, received 49.43% of the votes in Zagreb. He received the most support in the counties of Istria (67.01%) and Medimurje (66.92%).

Milanovic also won in Lika-Senj County, which is traditionally loyal to the HDZ and right-wing political options, where he received 39.67% of the vote, compared to Primorac’s 35.11%.

Primorac received 20.69% of the vote nationwide, but did not win in any county. His best result was in Lika-Senj County, but even there it was not enough for a victory.

In Virovitica-Podravina County he received almost 30% and in Brod-Posavina County 28.4.

In Zagreb, he received 13.25% of the vote, based on around 80% of the analysed polling stations.

Primorac’s only victory was abroad, where he received 48.69% of the vote.