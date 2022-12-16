Minister says significant drop in fuel prices can be expected next week

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock / Ilustracija

Economy Minister Davor Filipovic confirmed on Friday that there will be a significant decrease in fuel prices as of Tuesday.

“When you consider the trading of petrol and diesel on the Mediterranean market for the past two weeks, there will be a noticeable decrease in the price of petrol, diesel and blue-dyed diesel. So, from Tuesday, our citizens will have more favourable fuel prices,” said Filipovic after the cabinet meeting.

He said that he could not give specific figures yet but estimated that diesel would be HRK 0.72 cheaper per litre, blue-dyed diesel by HRK 0.71, and HRK 0.96 or 0.97 cheaper for a litre of petrol.

According to a government decision on 6 December that applies to a two-week period, Eurosuper 95 petrol has a ceiling cap of HRK 10.60 per litre, Eurodiesel at HRK 11.59, and blue-dyed diesel at HRK 7.95 per litre.

Constitutional complaint due to capping retail prices of oil products

A complaint to the Constitutional Court, which has been requested to test the constitutionality of capping fuel prices, was discussed at the closed part of the cabinet meeting and reporters asked who filed the constitutional complaint and on what grounds.

Filipovic revealed that the Association of Small Fuel Distributors submitted the complaint.

“Of course, they are dissatisfied that we reduced the margins. However, everything we are doing in the context of fuel prices is aimed at helping our citizens and entrepreneurs to get through this crisis as easily as possible,” said Filipovic.

He recalled that government interventions made fuel prices about two kuna lower. “They aren’t happy, but we are doing everything in accordance with positive legal regulations to protect our citizens, and we will continue to do so,” said Filipovic.