Minister sees no responsibility of hospital director for legionella infections

Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

Health Minister Vili Beros said on Wednesday that the outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at Zagreb's University Hospital Centre Zagreb (Rebro) hospital was probably due to the ongoing construction work at Rebro. He rejected allegations of a cover-up and emphasised that he did not believe the hospital director was to blame for the six infected patients and three deaths.

“Most likely, the earthquake-proof renovation and the reallocation of departments have created pockets in the water supply system that are a locus minoris for the bacteria. Today we have identified these pockets as a possible source of infection,” Beros said at a press conference at KBC Zagreb, where he discussed the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease with UHC director Ante Corusic.

About 60 cases a year in Croatia

On Tuesday it was reported that in the last two and a half months six patients in the hospital have been infected with legionella and three of them have died.

“As far as legionella infection is concerned, it is important to know that there are about 60 cases a year in Croatia with a mortality rate of 10 per cent. So this is not new, it has been happening for some time,” said the minister, regretting the case.

Beros rejected the accusation of a cover-up. “The fact is that I was not informed in time, but I would like to reject the accusation of a cover-up. KBC Zagreb informed the HZJZ (Public Health Institute) in good time, about six weeks ago. It seems that it was not entirely successful in preventing the spread of the infection. That is why I have formed a working group,” said the minister, assuring patients that the safety of the hospital was guaranteed and that all measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the infection.

Corusic: No new legionella infections in the last 15 days

He confirmed that he would request an internal inspection, but did not believe that Director Corusic was responsible. He himself felt responsible as a minister, but noted that he could not control the water in all health facilities in Croatia.

“The director could not have known that these places would cause the infection,” the minister emphasised.

Corusic also said that he did not feel responsible. When asked whether he would resign if the internal investigation revealed his responsibility, he replied: “If it turns out that I am to blame, I will certainly resign, you can be sure of that.”

It was mentioned at the conference that legionella is everywhere, in all hospitals, accommodation facilities and aeroplanes. They are transmitted via the respiratory tract and through warm water.

“This happened in April; the first case was a long-term patient who was immunocompromised. We took water samples and found legionella in some places; the shower water was probably the source of the infection. There have been no new cases in the last 15 days; I think we have stopped the infection. We are carrying out pasteurisation and other measures,” said Corusic.

“I think we have come out of this crisis somewhat damaged, unfortunately, but these things happen. We believe that it will not happen again,” he concluded.