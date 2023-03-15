Minister: Successful migrant integration contributes to Croatia’s economy

Podijeli :

N1

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Wednesday that successful integration contributes to Croatia's economy and that the Interior Ministry is creating conditions to integrate migrants.

“Migration contributes to countries that have shortages of workers and that should develop openness towards other cultures and other parts of the world, which helps the country to be less isolated and more open to any type of cooperation in a globalised world,” he said at a working breakfast with persons with approved international protection in Croatia on Wednesday.

Bozinovic spoke with people who are successful examples of integration, such as doctors, lawyers and IT experts, whom he is convinced will contribute to Croatian companies and the economy.

“The ministry creates the conditions for these people to integrate as best as possible, and to learn the Croatian language. This is the way we are going and the way the entire European Union and the Western world are going,” he added.

Speaking about irregular migrations, Bozinovic noted that that problem needs to be resolved at the EU level because that is a challenge that no country can deal with on its own.

Mufti Aziz Hasanovic, President of the Islamic Community in Croatia and President of the Centre for the Culture of Dialogue (CKD) attended the working breakfast.

Hasanovic: Croatia is an open society

“Today’s meeting is a confirmation of the synchronised work of the ministry and CKD. I state and claim that this is the only way for quality and proper integration and prevention of all forms of deviations,” he said. He added that through joint cooperation they are looking for the best solutions so that no one is deprived.

“We confirm that Croatia is an open society that is ready to accept others and those who are different in a civilised way, which is integration,” he said.

Muhammed Yusuf Yalsiz, a Turkish doctor of Kurdish origin was one of the people who attended the breakfast. After three and a half years of living and working in Croatia as a translator, he is awaiting the approval of the Croatian Medical Chamber to certify his medical diploma.

Yalsiz decided to settle in Croatia with his family and continue working as a doctor. “We felt that we were accepted, and that is the most important thing for us. Some challenges exist in which we have to make further progress,” concluded Yalsiz.