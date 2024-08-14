Minister Susnjar visits Janaf’s Omisalj terminal and gives an interview to Slovak TV

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Minister of Economy Ante Susnjar visited Janaf's Omisalj terminal on Tuesday and learned about Janaf's transport and storage system and the functions the terminal fulfils in receiving, storing and shipping crude oil and oil derivatives to users.

Susnjar was received in Omisalj by the Chairman of the Board of Janaf, Stjepan Adanic, and his colleagues, the state-owned company reported.

On this occasion, Susnjar gave an interview to the Slovak television station TV JOJ, in which he spoke about Janaf’s role in ensuring the energy stability and independence of Central European countries, Janaf’s capacities for transporting crude oil and Croatia’s position as a new European energy hub, according to a press release.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated at the beginning of August that he had sent a letter to the prime ministers of Hungary, Slovakia and the European Commission expressing Croatia’s and Janaf’s willingness to transport oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

The letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fica and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was sent in connection with Ukraine’s decision to suspend the transit of oil to Hungary and Slovakia through its territory by the Russian company Lukoil.

The letter signalled the willingness of Croatia and the Adriatic Pipeline to allow the transport of oil to refineries in Hungary and Slovakia with a capacity of more than 14 million tonnes.