Minister: Task force for new media law to be formed soon

Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen Korzinek announced on Wednesday that a task force for drafting a new media law will soon be formed, with considerations to possibly merge the Media Law and the Electronic Media Law into a single piece of legislation.

“We will soon form a task force. There is a lot of material, and I believe we will reach a consensus on the law,” the minister told Croatian Radio.

She said the current Media Law is outdated, dating back to 2003, and does not account for modern developments in the media landscape.

She recalled that towards the end of the last mandate, a “certain” draft for discussion had been prepared, but the process halted due to parliamentary elections. The law must be passed, she said, adding that it will be developed in line with the media strategy and the Program for the Development of Culture and Media. A task force will be established shortly, she said.

Obuljen Korzinek also revealed that there is consideration of combining both the Media Law and the Electronic Media Law into one, and expanding the jurisdiction of the regulator to include print media, which is currently not the case.

She assessed that the measures included in the government’s seventh aid package for citizens are adequate for now, emphasizing that “it was clear to everyone that we must slowly phase out the interventionist regime.”

She reminded listeners that these measures were introduced due to the sharp rise in energy prices and stressed that the situation has since stabilized. “If similar shocks were to occur, we will certainly intervene. We have shown that we know how and that we can,” Obuljen Korzinek stated.

Regarding the situation within the ruling coalition after the split in the Homeland Movement, she said that the coalition is “stable” and that the partners will continue to collaborate as before.

“There is nothing in question. Our interest is to work steadily and lead a stable government so that we can continue to responsibly manage the state,” the minister stressed.