Ministers: Croatia and Kosovo are close friends, economic relations are growing

Armend NIMANI / AFP

Trade between Croatia and Kosovo increased by 23% in 2022 and there is great potential for boosting economic cooperation between the two countries, whose political relations are also excellent, Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Tuesday.

Grlic-Radman today received his Kosovo counterpart Donika Gërvall-Schwarz, and after their meeting he said that Croatia and Kosovo are “friend and partners,” which is reflected in the “intense exchange of bilateral visits.”

He recalled that Croatia “strongly supports” Kosovo’s accession to all international organisations, including the Council of Europe and the European Union.

Grlic-Radman said that he is also advocating the EU visa liberalisation for Kosovo citizens to occur as soon as possible.

He added that Croatia is ready to help Kosovo on its European journey “with its knowledge and experience in the necessary reform processes.”

“Kosovo is proving to be a reliable partner with its pro-European stance in foreign policy,” he concluded.

Regarding economic relations between Kosovo and Croatia, Grlic-Radman underscored that there is a “great potential” for their development and that total trade in the first 11 months of 2022 was more than 23 percent higher than in the corresponding period in 2021.

Kosovo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora underlined that Croatia “is not only a strategic friend but also a very close one.”

Croatia and Kosovo share a “long common history” that also includes the struggle for independence from Yugoslavia, a “communist dictatorship in which Serbia had economic and political dominance,” said Gërvalla-Schwarz.

“We faced the same aggressor,” she added.

She also pointed out Croatia’s permanent assistance to Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic journey.