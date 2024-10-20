Ministry, universities, towns, foundations grant scholarships to undergraduates

In the academic year 2024-25, Croatian undergraduates can count on scholarships awarded by the Science and Education Ministry, universities, foundations as well as the towns from which students come from.

The Ministry of Science and Education is awarding as many as 12,150 state scholarships to undergraduates. The monthly allowance for this purpose is €200 and is paid for nine months, from October 2024 to June 2025, which means that a recipient gets €1,800 in total.

Eligible students are entitled to scholarships from one public source only.

Universities also offer financial grants to reward students for their hard work and to attract talent.

The University of Zagreb is awarding 520 scholarships in five categories, and the annual allocation per eligible applicant is €1,800.

Most of these scholarships (350) are awarded for excellence, and 100 scholarships are awarded to students from underrepresented and vulnerable groups, such as students from families in financial need or students with disabilities.

Every year, the University of Split, for instance, awards up to 137 financial grants, allocating €150 a month.

Counties are also one of the public sources of scholarships, and some of them award up to €3,000 per applicant per academic year.

The capital Zagreb provides monthly scholarships for €520, which is €5,200 per academic year.

According to statistics, 96% of the Croatian cities and 79% of the municipalities offer financial grants to their undergraduates.