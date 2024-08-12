Monthly net income in Zagreb almost €200 higher than the Croatian average

Podijeli :

The average monthly net wage for May 2024 in the city of Zagreb was €1,518, a nominal increase of 0.5% compared to April and 16.5% compared to May 2023, according to the city administration.

The highest average net wage in legal entities in Zagreb in May was paid in crude oil and natural gas extraction, at €2,216, and the lowest in the manufacture of leather and similar products, at €867.

The median wage for May 2024 was €1,294, which means that half of the employees earned less and half more than this amount.

Compared to the average monthly net salary in Croatia, which was €1,324 in May, the average monthly salary in Zagreb was €194 higher.

The average gross salary in Zagreb was €2,165 in May, down 0.7% month-on-month but up 17.1% year-on-year.