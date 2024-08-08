More tourist arrivals and fewer overnight stays in June

Podijeli :

N1

In June this year, there were 2.8 million tourist arrivals and 12.5 million overnight stays in commercial accommodation in Croatia. This is 3.4% more arrivals than in June 2023, but overnight stays fell by 5%, according to data presented by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Thursday.

Most arrivals and overnight stays in June were accounted for by foreign travellers, 2.5 million (+3.5), and 11.6 million (-5.4%), compared to June 2023.

Domestic tourists generated 294,000 arrivals and 910,000 overnight stays in June 2024, which is 2.1% more arrivals and 0.6% more overnight stays compared to June 2023.

Germans are the most numerous visitors, but their numbers are falling year-on-year

Most foreign tourist arrivals and overnight stays in June 2024 were generated by tourists from Germany, namely 382,000 arrivals and 2.5 million overnight stays, which accounted for 15.1% of total arrivals and 21.6% of total overnight stays in Croatia.

Compared to June 2023, however, this is a decrease of 19.4% in arrivals and 32.1% in overnight stays from Germany.

The Germans were followed by tourists from Austria (10.4%), Poland (10.0%), Slovenia (9.8%), the Czech Republic (6.8%), the United Kingdom (5.4%), Italy (3.7%) and Hungary (3.3%).

In the first six months of 2024, 6.9 million guests visited Croatia (+8% compared to the same period in 2023) and generated almost 25 million overnight stays, +3.3% in commercial accommodation, according to DZS data.