Most MP: HDZ in a hurry to hold elections to stop corruption investigations

Podijeli :

N1

MP Nikola Grmoja (Most party) commented on Monday on the statement by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi that the attacks on the prosecutor's office are aimed at creating a smokescreen. He said that the ruling HDZ party was in a hurry to hold elections because it wanted to prevent any corruption investigations.

“The European Public Prosecutor said that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is trying to create a smokescreen. He is only doing this to stop the investigation into the Ministry of Culture and that is why he is in such a hurry with the elections,” Grmoja said in parliament, telling HDZ MPs that their “days are numbered”.

Grmoja said that the Most party would be the biggest surprise of the election and that it would fight against corruption and preserve Croatian national identity.

Marijana Puljak (Centar party) also commented on Koevesi’s statement and said that she had rightly reprimanded the prime minister.

“Kövesi has clearly shown that Europe sees and understands the extent of corruption in this country. Her statement is not only a warning to those in power, but also a wake-up call for all of us,” said Puljak.