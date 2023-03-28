Most party proposes introduction of universal child’s allowance

Podijeli :

Pexels / Ilustracija

The parliamentary group of the opposition Most party has tabled amendments to the child's allowance law under which all children in Croatia would be entitled to it, saying this would cost the state budget an additional €130 million.

The party is proposing a €100 allowance for the first child, €120 for the second, €150 for the third, and €180 for the fourth and every next child. For children with special needs, the party is proposing a 25% increase on those amounts.

Presenting the amendments, Most Presidency member Petra Mandic said they would also increase tax benefits for parents with a monthly salary of €1,000, from €46.4 to €100 for one child and from €132 to €212.

“On the principle of solidarity and due to the fact that the median pay is lower than the average pay, we must think of those with average and below-average incomes so they, too, can decide to have more children,” she said.

“Our objective is a just child’s allowance system, a higher child’s allowance, equal for all and benefitting all children, not some welfare category” said party president Bozo Petrov.