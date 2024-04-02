Most party wants to form commission of enquiry into COVID looting

Podijeli :

The candidate of the conservative-populist Most party for prime minister, Nikola Grmoja, and the lead candidate in constituency 2, Nino Raspudic, declared on Tuesday that if they came to power, the first thing they would do would be to set up a commission of enquiry "into the mega looting case" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like Slovenia, we will pass a law on compensation for citizens fined for violating COVID protocols, Grmoja said at a press conference.

Raspudic said it was time to investigate for what reasons COVID certificates were introduced, “because of which we had thousands and thousands of deaths”, and who and why had decided that Croatia should procure 19 million vaccines, which he called “unreasonable public procurement”.

“We have reason to suspect crime and corruption,” he added.

Grmoja said that the leader of the ruling HDZ party and incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was afraid of debates with other candidates for prime minister.

According to him, Plenkovic is afraid to say or has no answer as to why the Croatian population is being replaced, why illegal migrants are crossing the border, why inflation has devoured salaries and pensions, why he had to fire 20 ministers and “had “a mega-scandal every seven to ten days and why he had to pass a special law to protect information leaks about his and his clique’s crimes.”

Grmoja went on to say that “tycoon Pavao Vujnovac... is behind the HDZ and the Domovinski pokret party. We will firmly oppose such figures.”

He also said that in the last four years “people… could see that we were always on their side.”