MotoGP™ remains on SportKlub channels in southeast Europe

The world’s first motorsport Championship remains with SportKlub in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

MotoGP™ and United Media, a leading media company in southeast Europe, are pleased to announce a new multi-year contract for the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship on SportKlub channels in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

In the coming years, viewers throughout the region will be able to continue to watch every Grand Prix of the season exclusively on SportKlub channels. Coverage includes all practices, qualifying sessions and races for the Moto3™, Moto2™ and MotoGP™ classes, as well as all FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship races. Fans will also be able to watch the end of year MotoGP™ Awards celebrating each season of competition.

The new Tissot Sprint for the MotoGP™ class, which adds another huge viewing highlight to the race weekend for fans around the world, will also get pride of place in Saturday’s broadcast.

This contract extends a hugely successful partnership that started in 2012, enabling SportKlub to provide racing fans with an extraordinary MotoGP™ viewing experience and assuring its place as a trusted and high-quality partner of the world’s first motorsport Championship. The SportKlub team will also be present throughout much of the calendar as MotoGP™ enjoys its biggest season ever, creating tailor-made content onsite to further enhance fans’ experience of their favourite sport.

Nemanja Simeunovic, CEO of Sport Klub: “MotoGP offers a unique thrill and rush of adrenaline, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to broadcast it on Sport Club. The contract renewal allows us to continue delivering exceptional sports experiences and to remain a regional leader in the broadcasting of motorcycle events. Our team will continue to provide viewers with the best and highest quality media coverage, as well as exclusive interviews, analyses, comments, and other content that will not be found anywhere else.”

Dan Rossomondo, CCO of Dorna Sports: “We’re very happy to continue our partnership with SportKlub. We’ve been working together since 2012, so we know this extension will guarantee that our fans across southeast Europe continue to receive high-quality, comprehensive coverage of MotoGP as this new era and Tissot Sprint continue to make headlines. With a sizeable audience for our sport across Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia, the right partner is a necessity, and SportKlub have proven to be just that.”

SportKlub, which is part of United Media, will continue to bring the best possible sports experience to viewers across southeast Europe, with MotoGP™ remaining a key asset in a portfolio of similarly global sports.

About United Media

United Media operates in eight countries and produces over 40,000 hours of original content each year, distributed by leading international operators to a market of more

than 40 million people. With 55 television stations in its portfolio and a successful digital group of 30 web portals, six newspapers, two magazines, and five radio stations, United Media is a leading media company in southeast Europe.

About MotoGP™ & Dorna Sports

The FIM Grand Prix World Championship, MotoGP™, is the world’s most exciting in motorsport. 22 of the fastest riders compete on purpose-built prototype motorcycles on some of the world’s greatest racetracks, creating one of the most thrilling shows on Earth. Since it was inaugurated in 1949, the sport has grown to comprise 20 Grands Prix across five continents, with the television broadcast reaching hundreds of millions of homes around the world.

Dorna Sports became the sole commercial and television rights holder of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship in 1991. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the Dorna Group is a leader in sports management, marketing and media, and has seen continued growth over the years; expanding from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.