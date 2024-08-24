MP and Sveta Nedelja mayor Dario Zurovec, two other mayors leave Focus party

Podijeli :

MP and Sveta Nedelja Mayor Dario Zurovec, Dugo Selo Mayor Nenad Panian and Križ municipality head Marko Magdić said on Saturday they were leaving the Focus party, as a result of which the party ceases to be a parliamentary party, with the three politicians continuing their political careers as independents.

Zurovec, Panian and Magdic addressed reporters outside the parliament and government offices in St. Mark’s Square in the company of several Focus deputies in the Zagreb County Assembly and Zagreb city and district assemblies who are also to leave the party.

Speaking of the reasons for their decision, Zurovec said that they had tried to secure their “place in the sun” through party bodies and organisations, “we wanted to change the party presidency and president, but were unfortunately prevented. We do not agree with such a policy and have decided to go our own way as independents.”

Asked if Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic can count on his support in the parliament, Zurovec, until today the sole member of parliament from the Focus party, answered in the negative.

The Focus party is currently led by Davor Nadji.