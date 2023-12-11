MP from Centre party calls for introduction of waste incinerators

Podijeli :

N1

MP Marijana Puljak (Centre party) has called for the introduction of waste incinerators in Croatia to contribute to energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

“Modern waste incinerators use advanced technologies that ensure a minimum environmental impact with strict emissions control. These technologies not only reduce the amount of waste that ends up at landfills but also enable energy generation, contributing to energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability,” Puljak said in Parliament on Monday.

Puljak said that Vienna has been successfully using waste incinerators for decades, processing more than a million tonnes of waste annually. She said that Croatia is 30 years behind the world when it comes to waste management and that it should follow the examples of Vienna and Copenhagen.