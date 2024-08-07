MP Mlinaric: If HDZ asks for SDSS support, DP will not support Primorac

Podijeli :

Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL

Member of Parliament Stipo Mlinaric from the Domovinski pokret (DP) party said on Wednesday that the party will not support Dragan Primorac in the presidential elections if the HDZ asks the Independent Democratic Serb Party (SDSS) to support his candidacy.

“We have not discussed this yet and will decide after the party’s election who we will support in the presidential elections or whether we will propose our own candidate. We are not so focussed on the presidential elections. However, if the HDZ decides to seek the support of the SDSS party for Primorac, then the DP will not support him,” Mlinaric said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He added that a DP-sponsored bill on monuments will be in parliamentary procedure in October and that if it is passed, all inappropriate monuments in Croatia, such as that of the leader of the pre-war insurgent Serbs in Borovo Selo, Vukasin Soskocain, will be removed. “I do not believe that an individual should take the law into his own hands, but the state,” he said, adding that there should not be a single inappropriate monument left in Croatia by next year.

Mlinarić also dismissed some media reports that the DP ministers voted in favour of funding the weekly newspaper of the Serb minority, Novosti.

“This is a pure lie. The financing of Novosti was not even discussed at the government meeting. I can say that it is not a weekly newspaper of the minority, but one that has been spitting on Croatia for years,” he added.

Mlinaric added that the DP will not allow a weekly like Novosti to be financed by the government and that this is the “red line” that the DP will not cross.