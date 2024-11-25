MUP dismisses claims of “secret flights” transporting asylum seekers

The Ministry of the Interior (MUP) on Sunday rejected allegations of "secret flights" transporting asylum seekers, emphasizing that such flights are neither secret nor clandestine but are pre-announced and approved by MUP's Dublin Procedure Department.

“The technology used in air traffic ensures that information panels for passengers display only commercial flights, as these are intended to inform travelers about the arrival and departure of commercial passenger planes. These panels do not announce general aviation (private flights) or charters that do not transport passengers, such as Dublin transfers or the arrival of the Croatian national football team. This also applies to any flights irrelevant to passenger traffic, which is managed by the airport operator,” the statement explained.

According to MUP, by 30September of this year, a total of 1,157 individuals granted international protection in Croatia were returned under the Dublin III Regulation, around 70% of them via charter flights, compared to 897 individuals last year.

“As we have informed the public on numerous occasions, individuals often misuse the Dublin Regulation and the Schengen Code by exercising their freedom of movement to leave Croatia after being returned. As of today, 678 individuals with varying statuses under the Dublin Regulation reside in Croatia, and that number has never exceeded 1,000 in a single day,” MUP stated.

They added that the majority of transfers—returns—occurred from Germany, Switzerland, France, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands. “The interest in remaining in Croatia until the completion of the asylum process lies with the applicants themselves. However, over 90% of applicants abuse the international protection procedure by filing applications in every EU member state they happen to enter,” MUP added.

MUP described claims of “secret flights” as manipulative, showcasing a lack of insight into regulated procedures aligned with European legislation. They also criticized politicians spreading inaccuracies about migration for instigating unnecessary panic and undermining public trust in institutions. “Such irresponsible behavior, devoid of relevant topics or content, exploits strictly regulated procedures as fodder for political campaigns,” the statement concluded.

Presidential candidates Marija Selak Raspudić and Miro Bulj on Sunday called on the Minister of the Interior and the Prime Minister to clarify whether Croatia is on its way to becoming a hotspot for illegal migrants. Their requests followed a news article alleging secret flights returning migrants to Croatia.