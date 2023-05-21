N1 compares prices of accommodation for tourists in region’s capitals

Podijeli :

Image by Joshua Woroniecki from Pixabay

Room rates in the capital cities of Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia vary widely, according to a research done by N1 journalists from the region. It showed that the prices are the lowest in Sarajevo, while tourists pay the most for accommodation in Ljubljana and Zagreb.

When it comes to hotel prices, they are lower in Sarajevo and Zagreb, where one needs to spend a similar amount of money, but then, it also depends on a type of hotel.

They are more expensive in Ljubljana and Belgrade, where the price range is also quite similar.

Zagreb

The prices of overnight stays in Zagreb depend on numerous factors, from the type of accommodation to the location, the period of the stay (summer or winter season) and brand recognition.

As examples of the benefits that some offer, the ads highlight last-minute cancellation or rescheduling, some refund money in case of cancellation, and additional luxuries are, of course, charged extra. Also, apartments and hotel accommodations located near large hospitals in Zagreb have higher prices.

According to data from the Tourist Board of the City of Zagreb from 2019, the average guest of the Croatian capital spends 150 euro per day on accommodation and other necessities. Although there are no more recent analyses, it is believed that this figure undoubtedly increased due to inflation and the introduction of Euro as official currency in that country.

The apartment rates in Zagreb range from 50 to almost 300 euro per day. According to Airbnb, the highest price on this platform for two people is in the range of 70 to 80 euro, but it all depends on the location.

Thus, accommodation in Zagreb downtown, near the Ban Jelacic Square, costs 200 to 300 euro, but a few tram stops away, a few minutes’ drive near Kvaternik Square, accommodation is offered for 53 euro.

The prices are lower towards the city outskirts, and if you want to spend less, in addition to apartments, choose hostels. The average price of a hostel is around 30 euro per night.

When it comes to hotels, prices vary greatly. An overnight stay in a hotel in Zagreb can be affordable, so you can find rooms for two people for 70 euro. Breakfast is charged additionally in most hotels.

Cheaper hotels are located a little further from the city centre, half an hour drive away or even further. Such favourable price can be found in hotels on Sljeme, the highest peak of the Medvednica mountain.

Hotel accommodation is in average more expensive than private accommodation, so in luxury hotels you can find rooms from 160 to 250 euro per night. And even more if special requests are included.

Sarajevo

The prices of apartments in Sarajevo downtown that are rented out for a day range from 10 to 105 euro. For this kind of accommodation, tourists and other visitors will usually have to spend 15-25 euro.

Most apartments at a price of 15 euro are rented in the city centre – Skenderija and Grbavica neighbourhoods, with a smaller concentration of tourists.

The prices of apartments in the immediate vicinity of the Sarajevo airport, in the Dobrinja neighbourhood, also generally range from 14 to 25 euro.

Prices for overnight stays in hotels are significantly higher compared to so-called apartments per day. The hotel offer for an overnight stay for two people with breakfast costs 130 euro in average. The lowest price for this kind of accommodation for two people is around 50 euro.

A night with breakfast service in Hotel Europe, in Sarajevo downtown, with a possibility of using the spa center costs 147 euro for two people, while you will spend 170 euro at the Swissotel Sarajevo, also in the city centre, for the same services.

Belgrade

The prices of accommodation in Belgrade for one night vary depending on the location where the accommodation is located, the service provided, and most of all the ‘good reputation’, that is, the name of the hotel.

There are various websites where you can search for accommodation offers. Offers on so-called flat-for-a-day websites for apartments for one or two people in Belgrade downtown range from 20 to 200 euro.

Some cheaper accommodation can be found on the outskirts of the capital. So, in Mirijevo neighbourhood you can stay in a single room for 25 euro, while apartments with five beds cost 50 euro.

Also affordable accommodation, especially for tourists who use Belgrade as a stopover and use flight services, can be found for 20 euro for an overnight stay near the Belgrade airport.

Prices for overnight stays in hotels are generally more expensive in all parts of the city than so-called apartments per day. The hotel offer of bed and breakfast is in average 150 euro for two people, while the lowest price is in average 60 euro. Not so affordable is the accommodation in Belgrade downtown, where you will pay not less than 500 euro for one night with breakfast service and the possibility of using the spa center for two people.

Breakfast is mostly served buffet style.

If visitors to Belgrade prefer quieter areas, they can find accommodation in places 20 kilometers away or more, with a view of the Danube river, where accommodation services start from 80 euro including breakfast. These are mostly offered in villas, houses and cottages.

On Avala, a mountain overlooking the city, the prices of apartments with breakfast start from 70 euro and more.

Ljubljana

Prices for renting private apartments, or flats, per day range from 47 to 315 euro.

As for hotels, the prices for two people per night range between 59 and 496 euro.