N1 continues to be available to all HT users

N1

N1 TV will continue to be available for all users via Croatian Telecom (HT) platforms MaxTV and Iskon TV.

A contract to continue their successful cooperation was signed between N1 and the HT. This cooperation has brought top-quality news channel N1 to numerous households in Croatia, where audiences can enjoy live coverage of all the most important news in Croatia, the region and the world.

N1 TV, whose programme is made by a professional team of award-winning journalists and editors, is also preparing a series of suprises in its programming that the viewers will soon be able to enjoy.

Professional, quick and verified news are becoming more important by the day, and N1 wants to continue to be available to everyone in Croatia, calling on others operators and institutions to enable N1 to be distributed to all its viewers.