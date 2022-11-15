N1 in Instanbul: Life seems to have returned to normal in Istiklal street

Share:







Source: N1 / Amir Krivošija

Thousands of people are currently walking down Istiklal street in Istanbul, where a horrific terrorist attack took place on Sunday evening, and everything seems to be in order, N1's Amir Krivosija reports from Turkey.

“What has changed since yesterday is that the journalists didn’t even have to go through a checkpoint. Another important change happened last night when the police closed the street in order to remove all the concrete pots as a precaution, as the attacker from Syria was sitting on one of them. There are no such pots in this street anymore. The third interesting thing is that a black commemorative plaque has already been placed at the site of the attack,” Krivosija reports.

He also reported on reactions by politicians in the country.

“Only a few sentences came from the Turkish president, but different interpretations will follow. The statement came after his meeting with US President Joe Biden. We still don’t know the epilogue of the meeting, but Erdogan’s message is very significant. He thanked all the countries and international organizations that sent their condolences and shared Turkey’s pain,” said the N1 reporter.

On Monday, Turkey’s Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, said he will not accept the condolences of the USA regarding this tragedy.

A total of 23 people who were injured in the attack are being treated and six of them are still in intensive care units.

New information regarding the progress in the investigation was revealed on Tuesday morning when Turkey’s Justice Minister announced that the number of people in custody has increased and now the number of people in custody is 50. Among them are 37 Syrian nationals.

New information has also come to light regarding the terrorist and what she did following the attack. She allegedly to an apartment which is half an hour away from the location where the explosive was left. This is where she allegedly stayed for four months after she entered Turkey illegally from Syria. There she took reportedly took over an unspecified amount of gold, a large amount of money and a gun, and then she took a taxi to escape to Greece.

She was arrested thanks to the taxi driver’s statement and surveillance cameras. The interrogation is still ongoing, and the terrorist admitted her connection with the PKK.