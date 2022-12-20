Net assets held by mandatory pension funds reach €17.6bn in November 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay

In November 2022 net assets held by the four privately managed mandatory pension funds totaled 133 billion kuna (€17.6 billion), up by 2.2 billion kuna or 1.7 percent from the previous month, state news platform Hina said, carrying a press release by the state regulator Hanfa.

“For most of the first half of the year, amid geopolitical tensions escalating because of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, the prices of shares and bonds on international markets sustained an additional external shock, as a result of which mandatory pension funds recorded monthly decreases in the value of their net assets,” Hina said, without reporting what the value of assets was in November 2021.

At the end of November 2022, the mandatory pension funds had 2,172,342 members, or 6,412 up from October.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)