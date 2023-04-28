New government of Bosnia’s Federation entity appointed

Podijeli :

The House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday appointed a new entity government with Nermin Niksic as premier.

The government will comprise ministers from the Croat National Assembly (HNS), the umbrella organisation of leading Croat political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a group of Bosniak and civic-oriented parties led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The appointment of the new government was made possible by Thursday’s decision of the international community’s High Representative, Christian Schmidt.

The decision was sharply criticised by the leading Bosniak Democratic Action Party (SDA) and the Democratic Front, whose sympathisers staged a protest rally outside the Parliament building during the session of the House.

Niksic highlighted the importance of building trust in the Bosniak-Croat Federation entity and strengthening cooperation with the Serb entity of Republika Srpska.

SDA and Democratic Front MPs accused the government-forming parties of working against the interests of Bosniaks and said that Schmidt favoured the Croats. After presenting their criticisms, the MPs from the two parties walked out of the session, and the new government was confirmed by a slim majority.

This is the first time that the government of the Federation entity consists of Bosniak and civic parties based in Sarajevo and the HNS led by the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ BiH).

